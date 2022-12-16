Man Barricaded in NW Miami Home After Threatening to Harm Himself: Police

Police are attempting to get a man to turn himself in after threatening to cause harm before barricading inside a northwest Miami home.

Miami Police said officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of Northwest 52nd Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after calls about an armed man making threats to harm himself.

The man, who was not identified, barricaded himself inside the home. SWAT officers have been at the scene and are attempting to negotiate a surrender.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as the situation continues.

