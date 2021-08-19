Man Barricaded Inside SW Miami-Dade Home After Domestic Dispute: Police

A man who is possibly armed and dangerous is barricaded inside a SW Miami-Dade home, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Units with the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to calls of a domestic dispute at 10:42 a.m. The incident occurred at the 221 block of SW 108th Avenue.

According to police, the suspect is barricaded inside the home of a family member. He is described as being violent and possibly on drugs.

The suspect has refused to leave the residence. Miami-Dade Police remain on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.