Man in Custody After Barricading Himself in Miami Apartment After Stabbing: PD

Police worked Wednesday to get a man to turn himself in when he barricaded himself on the balcony of a Miami apartment after allegedly stabbing another man.

Miami Police said the incident took place at the apartment located on N. Bayshore Drive between Northeast 19th and 21st Streets.

According to police, it was a domestic argument that led to the stabbing. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The alleged suspect later barricaded himself on the balcony. Miami Police were eventually able to take the man into custody.

Police did not say what charges he may face.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.