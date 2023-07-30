Deputies capture man after he barricades himself inside a Lauderdale Lakes residence following domestic dispute

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to detain a suspect after the man barricaded himself inside a home following a suspected domestic disturbance.

The incident started at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at 4400 NW 33rd St in Lauderdale Lakes, according to a statement by BSO deputies.

According to the report, the deputies were called to the residence for a domestic disturbance when the man fled and entered a residence.