Man Barricades Himself Inside Hollywood Building: Police

Police are investigating a morning incident Monday inside a Hollywood building that a man barricaded himself in.

Hollywood Police responded to the scene in the 6600 block of Taft Street, with crisis negotiators called to the scene.

Sources told NBC 6 a man poured acid on himself in a stairwell and Hollywood Fire Rescue was called after someone reported seeing smoke, which was actually the acid.

Police have not released details at this time on the incident.