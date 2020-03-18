Man Beat Pregnant Woman Because He Thought She Had Coronavirus: Police

Police arrested a Southwest Florida man they say allegedly beat up a pregnant woman because he thought she had coronavirus.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Joseph Newell for the Monday night incident in Cape Coral and charged him with one count of aggravated battery.

According to NBC affiliate WBBH-TV, an officer saw Newell straddling the woman – who is six month pregnant – and instructed him to stop before he physically had to pull Newell off the victim.

Officers say Newell was intoxicated and “rambled about COVID-19” according to the arrest report as the victim said she was attacked because Newell thought she had the virus. She was taken to an area hospital for observation.

Newell is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $15,000 bond.