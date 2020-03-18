southwest Florida

Man Beat Pregnant Woman Because He Thought She Had Coronavirus: Police

Officers arrested 24-year-old Joseph Newell for the Monday night incident in Cape Coral and charged him with one count of aggravated battery

Lee County Sheriff's Office

Police arrested a Southwest Florida man they say allegedly beat up a pregnant woman because he thought she had coronavirus.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Joseph Newell for the Monday night incident in Cape Coral and charged him with one count of aggravated battery.

According to NBC affiliate WBBH-TV, an officer saw Newell straddling the woman – who is six month pregnant – and instructed him to stop before he physically had to pull Newell off the victim.

Local

coronavirus 14 hours ago

Free Resources for Families & Kids During School Closures

Decision 2020 10 hours ago

Complete 2020 Florida Primary Results

Officers say Newell was intoxicated and “rambled about COVID-19” according to the arrest report as the victim said she was attacked because Newell thought she had the virus. She was taken to an area hospital for observation.

Newell is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

southwest Floridacoronavirus
News Local Coronavirus Pandemic US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us