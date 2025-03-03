Man beats elderly couple over parking spot in front of Stuart City Hall: Police

A man was arrested in Stuart after he attacked an elderly couple over a parking stop, police said.

Mark Swick, 47, is facing two counts of battery to a person over the age of 65.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to Stuart Police, the incident happened on Jan. 31 in front of the Stuart City Hall.

Police said the couple, who were in their 70s, were looking for a parking spot and they saw Swick getting into his truck.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The couple waited a few minutes before asking Swick if he was leaving but he then got upset and attacked the couple, threw them on the ground and kicked them, police said.

A month after the brutal beatdown, Swick was found and was arrested.

Several residents reacted to the incident.

“It can happen anywhere. You know, nothing surprises me," Virigna Carboni said. "You just have to always be on guard."

“I’ll come downtown and I’ll do the things that I would normally do, but I’ve got an awareness about myself that I normally wouldn’t have,” Dunn said.