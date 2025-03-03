Florida

Man beats elderly couple over parking spot in front of Stuart City Hall: Police

Mark Swick, 47, is facing two counts of battery to a person over the age of 65

By NBC6

A man was arrested in Stuart after he attacked an elderly couple over a parking stop, police said.

Mark Swick, 47, is facing two counts of battery to a person over the age of 65.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to Stuart Police, the incident happened on Jan. 31 in front of the Stuart City Hall.

Police said the couple, who were in their 70s, were looking for a parking spot and they saw Swick getting into his truck.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The couple waited a few minutes before asking Swick if he was leaving but he then got upset and attacked the couple, threw them on the ground and kicked them, police said.

A month after the brutal beatdown, Swick was found and was arrested.

Several residents reacted to the incident.

Local

6 to Know 3 hours ago

6 to Know – Top stories of the day

Miami-Dade County 28 mins ago

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Florida City: Miami-Dade Sheriff

“It can happen anywhere. You know, nothing surprises me," Virigna  Carboni said. "You just have to always be on guard."

“I’ll come downtown and I’ll do the things that I would normally do, but I’ve got an awareness about myself that I normally wouldn’t have,” Dunn said.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us