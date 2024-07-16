Man bit by 8-foot bull shark while spearfishing off Key West

Body camera footage shows a man being taken to the hospital after he was bit by a bull shark while spearfishing off Key West.

The incident happened at around 3:40 p.m. Monday, while the victim, 37-year-old Jose Arbreu Hernandez, was spearfishing at Toppino Buoy, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses said Hernandez shot a fish and was bringing it to the boat when an 8-foot bull shark attempted to get the fish, according to an incident report.

The bull shark then bit Hernandez twice on the lower left leg and then attempted to bite his torso but only bit his rashguard, the report said.

The bodycam showed paramedics preparing Hernandez, who had a deep and large wound on his leg, before airlifting him to Jackson South Medical Center.

Hernandez was alert and responsive at the time of the airlift, but his immediate condition was unclear.