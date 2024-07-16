Caught on Camera

Man bit by 8-foot bull shark while spearfishing off Key West

An 8-foot bull shark bit the 37-year-old man while he spearfished at Toppino Buoy

By NBC6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Body camera footage shows a man being taken to the hospital after he was bit by a bull shark while spearfishing off Key West.

The incident happened at around 3:40 p.m. Monday, while the victim, 37-year-old Jose Arbreu Hernandez, was spearfishing at Toppino Buoy, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Witnesses said Hernandez shot a fish and was bringing it to the boat when an 8-foot bull shark attempted to get the fish, according to an incident report.

The bull shark then bit Hernandez twice on the lower left leg and then attempted to bite his torso but only bit his rashguard, the report said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The bodycam showed paramedics preparing Hernandez, who had a deep and large wound on his leg, before airlifting him to Jackson South Medical Center.

Hernandez was alert and responsive at the time of the airlift, but his immediate condition was unclear.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraKey West
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us