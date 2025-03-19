Man bit victim's ear off during fight in Fort Myers Beach: LCSO

A man accused of biting a victim's ear off during a fight in Fort Myers Beach was arrested, deputies said.

Jack Turner, 18, was charged with one count of felony battery.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, a deputy responded to a fight near the intersection of Alva Drive and I Street.

Once at the scene, the deputy made contact with the victim them that they were involved in a physical altercation and had part of their left ear bitten off.

Deputies said the victim was then transported to Gulf Coast Hospital.

During their investigation, deputies looked at a video that was recorded by a bystander, which showed the victim lying on the floor while Turner was on top of his back.

Deputies said Turner was seen hitting the victim's head with a closed fist and then grabbed hair by the back and pressed it in the sand.

An arrest report states Turner pulled the victim's head up and then bit his ear, which caused "traumatic auricular amputation."

Deputies also spoke with a witness who told them she was walking on the beach with the victim and other people when Turner started calling the victim racial slurs and then stuck the victim from behind.

The witness also told deputies that she asked the victim if he was going to allow Turner to say that and he got into a fighting stance.

A fight then broke out between the two and they both fell on the ground.

Other bystanders in the area, deputies, said stopped the fight but as the victim was getting up, the witness said she saw his ear was bitten off.

Following the incident, LCSO released the following statement:

"On March 17, 2025, Spring Break detail deputies were conducting proactive patrol along Estero Boulevard when they were alerted by the victim of a just occurred isolated incident. Deputies arrested Jack Turner (DOB 11/21/2006) for Felony Battery after establishing probable cause for his arrest. Deputies learned the victim and suspect were known to each other. Due to the nature of the investigation, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit assumed the investigation.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno has ZERO tolerance for violence of any kind! Fort Myers Beach will continue to remain safe for all visitors and residents of Lee County! Additional deputies will be patrolling Fort Myers Beach to ensure the safety and security of everyone!”