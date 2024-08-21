Man bleeding from head after hair transplant and wife arrested for refusing to get off flight: Police

A man who was bleeding from his head after a hair transplant was arrested along with his wife after they refused to get off of a flight in Miami.

Eugenio Hernandez boarded the American Airlines plane bound to Las Vegas with a bleeding forehead and wrapped in bandages. He said he was cleared to fly by his doctor, and had paperwork saying so, but flight attendants told him to leave after seeing his bloody head.

The couple refused.

He described what happened when he was released from jail Tuesday night.

“I have a lot of pain. I have pain here and pain here on the head,” Hernandez said.

He said he flew from Las Vegas to Miami to get a hair transplant and liposuction. But when he and his wife were on their flight back home, he said passengers alerted flight attendants with concerns about him bleeding and his medical condition.

“You need to go out because somebody don’t like what you have on your head,” Hernandez said he was told.

Hernandez provided NBC6 a paper from his doctor stating that he was cleared to fly and go back to work with no restrictions.

The flight attendant told him she didn’t care, he said.

The situation escalated.

“She tells me you either go out, or I’m gonna call the police. I said, call the police, because that’s injustice. I paid my flight. I don’t have nothing illegal in my packet. Everything is fine,” Hernandez said.

His wife, Yusleidys Loyola, who also got cosmetic surgery, went live on TikTok while thousands watched.

“You guys know I’ve got… breast lift, arm lipo… I can’t even walk,” Loyola tells the camera in Spanish. “Call 911… We are being discriminated against and abused.”

Police officers were called and tried to get the couple to get off the plane.

“If you don't get off, they're going to grab you and they’re going to pull you off,” an officer says to Hernandez. She stands in the aisle of the plane while he remains seated.

“If they take me off, they’re going to hurt me,” he responds.

But things only get worse.

Video shows two officers standing Hernandez up and placing his arms behind his back. He screams.

Loyola then starts yelling.

“Look, he's recently operated on, he's just been operated on!”

The phone shakes.

“Do not put my phone down!” she yells at the first officer. “He’s just been operated on and they’re hitting him!”

Then, Loyola is walked off. She screams and cries, “My breasts!”

Police said the couple was arrested for refusing to comply after multiple warnings.

“This could have all been avoided if they would have just followed the commands or the request of the officers to vacate the aircraft," Miami-Dade County police spokesperson Argemis Colomé said.

American Airlines said in a statement: “During boarding of American Airlines flight 1858 on Aug. 19 with service from Miami (MIA) to Las Vegas (LAS), two customers became disruptive and were non-compliant with crew member instructions. Law enforcement responded and removed both customers from the aircraft. We thank our crewmembers for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The couple was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.

Loyola is expected to be released Wednesday morning.