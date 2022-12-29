Man Breaks Into SW Florida Home on Christmas, Found Naked in Bathtub: Police

Police in southwest Florida arrested a Minnesota man who they said was found naked on Christmas Day in the bathtub of a home he allegedly broke into after a night of partying.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports officers arrived at the Cape Coral home around 7 a.m. Sunday after reports of a man pounding on the front door with a rock in his hand. Police found broken glass but couldn't find a suspect.

Later, police were called back to the home after the caller said they heard noises coming from upstairs. Police searched the home and found Levi Sholing “inside the master bedroom of the master suite on the second floor, inside a running tub full of warm water.”

The Sauk Rapids, MN native was naked in the bathtub and reportedly taking a bath. He was taken out of the home and told police he got separated from his brother after leaving an Uber and thought the home was the Airbnb they were staying at.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Sholing was charged with trespassing and property damage.