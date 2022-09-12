Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man: Police

A Miami man is facing charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and stabbed her and another man several times.

Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is facing two counts of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, one count of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at an apartment in 7300 block of Northwest 20th Court.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The report said Woods entered his ex-girlfriend's apartment by unknown means and went into her bedroom armed with a kitchen knife.

Once in the room, he stabbed his ex and another man multiple times, the report said.

His ex-girlfriend was stabbed in the neck, chest, shoulder, and right hand, and the man was stabbed in side of his chest, the report said.

Woods grabbed her car keys and fled in her vehicle but he was taken into custody a few hours later, the report said.

Woods denied all the allegations but was booked into jail where he remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.