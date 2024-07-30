Man broke into West Palm Beach City Hall, dropped cocaine inside: Police

A man was arrested in West Palm Beach after he broke into city hall and left a bag of cocaine inside the building, police said.

Jake Machado of Lake Worth Beach was arrested Monday, charged with burglary to an unoccupied structure and possession of cocaine

A city employee called police after discovering men's clothing and a plastic bag of white powder on the floor, according to an arrest report. The building was evacuated as investigators tested the powder, which they determined to be cocaine.

Investigators said that after 5 a.m. on July 20, Machado broke into the building. He then allegedly took off his shirt and shoes before he rolled and crawled around the floor as he made his way towards the chamber.

"The burglar thrashed around the building for about 30 minutes before ending his rant," police stated. "He tried to force other doors open to get back inside but was unsuccessful and left."

The employee found the bag of cocaine two days later, on July 22.

Machado was located and taken into custody Monday at a drug rehabilitation center in western Palm Beach County, according to police.