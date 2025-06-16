Wilton Manors

Man brought loaded gun, magazines to Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors: Police

Michael Monheit, 31, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and trespassing while armed

By Julian Quintana and Lena Salzbank

A man accused of bringing a loaded gun to the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors was arrested on Saturday, police said.

Michael Monheit, 31, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and trespassing while armed.

During his court appearance on Monday, a judge set Monheit's bond to $2,000 and ordered that he give up any firearms that he owns.

According to Wilton Manors Police, on Saturday, Monheit entered a checkpoint at the parade, where metal detectors were installed.

An arrest report said once Monheit walked through the detector, the alarm activated but he kept going forward and ignored commands from security guards to stop.

Security at the event then called law enforcement who also told him to stop but he refused, the report said.

Officers, the report, then detained him and when they searched him, they found a Glock 43 9mm handgun that was clipped to the right side of his waistband and also found two loaded 9mm magazines in his pocket.

Monheit was then taken into custody.

Records show that Monheit had a concealed weapons permit but it was revoked after he was Baker Acted.

