Man brutally beaten to death with golf club at course in Palm Beach Gardens: Cops

A man is facing a murder charge after police said he brutally attacked another man with a golf club at a course in Palm Beach Gardens.

Junior Boucher, 36, of West Palm Beach, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Brian Hiltebritel, an arrest report said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The incident unfolded Monday afternoon at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens.

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Junior Boucher

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officers responded to the club around 1:20 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls of a man attacking another man with a golf club and found Hiltebritel dead on hole one.

The officers made contact with Boucher as he was fleeing the scene and he was taken into custody "only after the use of an electronic control weapon," the report said.

A witness told officers he was golfing on hole one when he heard a man yelling and saw Hiltebritel retreating from Boucher, the report said.

Boucher was holding a golf club and swinging it toward Hiltebritel, who was unarmed, the witness said.

Hiltebritel yelled "he's trying to kill me" multiple times and at one point, both men fell to the ground and Boucher started hitting Hiltebritel multiple times with the golf club, the report said.

The two separated and Boucher retrieved another golf club and again chased Hiltebritel towards the pond at hole one, the report said.

"Boucher continued to strike Hiltebritel in the head repeatedly with the golf club until they were in the pond," the report said. "Once in the water, Boucher jumped on top of Hiltebritel and appeared to be choking him."

Boucher got off Hiltebritel who was no longer moving and retrieved a golf club and struck him repeatedly in the head, the report said.

After that, Boucher got out of the water, stripped off his clothes and started to walk away before officers arrived, the report said.

Hiltebritel was pulled from the water with multiple deep lacerations to the back of his head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Boucher was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police haven't said why Boucher may have attacked Hiltebritel or why he was at the golf course. Officials were expected to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to release more details.