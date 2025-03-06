Man busted for DUI in Florida Keys was found dancing naked, smoking pot: Sheriff

A New York man who was arrested on DUI and other charges in the Florida Keys was found dancing naked and smoking marijuana, authorities said.

The incident happened Wednesday night when Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said they received calls of a reckless driver on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 110.

The driver, later identified as 55-year-old Timothy Mahoney, eventually stopped his truck near Mile Marker 108 after he struck some cones, officials said.

When deputies responded, they found Mahoney outside of his truck, naked except for a construction hardhat and dancing to music, officials said.

Mahoney was trying to smoke marijuana out of a pipe while he was being detained, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies booked Mahoney, from Montgomery, New York, into jail on charges including DUI, possession of drug equipment, marijuana possession and resisting an officer without violence.