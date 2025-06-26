Man busted with ketamine, cocaine after running from FHP on Palmetto Expressway: Authorities

A man was arrested after he allegedly fled a traffic stop on the Palmetto Expressway (State Road 826) before he was busted with ketamine, marijuana and cocaine in a chase that was caught on video, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said they first saw the suspect, 36-year-old Nelson Jose Gomez-Leon, driving a Toyota RAV4. He was trying to put his seatbelt on, an arrest report states.

FHP said they tried to stop Gomez-Leon as he turned onto State Road 836 from Northwest 87th Avenue, but as an officer approached the driver's side, the suspect took off.

Gomez-Leon allegedly drove eastbound and took the southbound exit onto the Palmetto Expressway with FHP in pursuit.

An officer performed a PIT maneuver on Gomez-Leon's vehicle, causing it to "rotate clockwise and [strike] an RV (motorhome)," authorities said.

As the suspect "tried to regain control, he rotated counterclockwise and struck the concrete barrier wall," an arrest report states.

The officer hit the passenger-side door to try to stop Gomez-Leon from fleeing, and that's when he allegedly got out through his window, "jumped the concrete barrier wall and began to flee on foot in the northbound lanes" of the Palmetto Expressway.

An officer fired his Taser, but was unable to hit Gomez-Leon, who was eventually captured by agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security who were on patrol with FHP.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, medically cleared and then taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance (ketamine), possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of cocaine, resisting an officer with violence, fleeing police and driving with a suspended license.

Gomez-Leon's arrest report notes that he is on an immigration hold, but more information about his status in the U.S. was not immediately available.

He is being held on $8,000 bond.