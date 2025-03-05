Man called 911 and made threats towards President Donald Trump: PBSO

A man who made multiple threats towards President Donald Trump when he called 911 in Palm Beach County was arrested, deputies said.

Justin Blaxton, 34, is facing several charges, including threatening to discharge destructive device and making a false report of a bomb explosion.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on Feb. 26, deputies arrived at a home in Loxahatchee after Blaxton made threats when he called 911.

An arrest report said that Blaxton identified himself as "Justin Blaze" during his calls and deputies were made aware that he had an extensive history dealing with mental illness.

In calls made to 911, the report said, Blaxton targeted President Trump and made bomb threats.

During a wellness check at Blaxton's home, deputies could not find him but when they called him, he told them to "send Donald Trump to his house or he was going to kill his sons," the report said.

As deputies continued their investigation, 911 calls Blaxton made revealed the following threats:

"I want a ride to the airport to go to the White House to assassinate the president."

"I'm a mass murderer come get me."

"I Want Donald Trump at my house, tomorrow is his last day on Earth."

In another threat, Blaxton said he was hacker who hacked missile systems and was going to launch them at New York, specifically targeting Trump Tower.

Phone records obtained by deputies revealed that Blaxton called PBSO in 2019 and continued in 2025.

After reviewing the calls Blaxton made, deputies determined there was enough probable cause to seek his arrest.