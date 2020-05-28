Man Calls 911 After Seeing Woman Being Beaten in SW Florida Car: Police

A phone call to police may have been what saved a Southwest Florida woman’s life as she was the victim of an alleged domestic assault.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV say the incident took place last Friday in Charlotte County, when the man called 911 after saying he saw William Tillis grab the woman’s hair, punch her and force her into a car.

The dispatcher told the caller to wait for deputies to arrive - who attempted to arrest Tillis at first before he resisted, according to an arrest report.

Deputies were forced to use a taser on Tillis, who allegedly tried to rip off the prongs and started kicking at deputies before he was placed in handcuffs and allegedly tried to break the glass inside a deputy’s car with his head.

Tillis later told deputies he would “kill them” after his release, according to the report. He was charged with several counts, including battery and threatening law enforcement, and remains behind bars.