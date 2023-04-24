Man Carjacked Lyft Driver in Miami Beach, Crashed His SUV at Hotel: Police

A man is facing charges after police said he carjacked a Lyft driver in Miami Beach then crashed the driver's SUV at a hotel over the weekend.

Eric Fernando Vargas, 26, was arrested late Saturday on charges of armed carjacking and criminal mischief, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Eric Fernando Vargas

According to the report, the Lyft driver was parked in his GMC Yukon at Meridian Avenue and Lincoln Road waiting for a customer when Vargas got in the back and demanded he drive.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The victim told Vargas to get out since he wasn't the passenger he was awaiting, but Vargas refused to exit and started to reach in his waistband as if he was arming himself, the report said.

Fearing for his safety, the driver got out and Vargas, who appeared under the influence, climbed into the driver's seat and took off in the Yukon, the report said.

A short time later, the Yukon was involved in a crash with a Sprinter van at the valet ramp of the SLS Hotel at 1701 Collins Avenue.

Vargas was getting out of the Yukon when he was confronted by security, who realized Vargas was armed with a steak knife, the report said.

Officers responded and found Vargas on a nearby bus that was stationary, and he was taken into custody.

Once Vargas was placed in a prisoner transport van, he started to kick the interior panels and caused around $1,000 in damage, the report said.

Vargas, of Miami, was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.