Fort Lauderdale

Man catches rare fish in Ft. Lauderdale for the first time since 2018

The opah fish is not known as a major commercial species, making them rare to catch.

By Gabriella Egozi

Rex Lane went out on the water hoping for a good fishing day, however, what he ended up catching well surpassed his expectations.

Lane hit the jackpot, catching an opah, a rare Hawaiian fish, that is usually found in tropical and temperate waters worldwide.

The species, though, is not a major commercial species as fisherman rarely catch them, according to NOAA Fisheries.

The opah (Lampris guttatus) has a unique look, and they live in the deep ocean, therefore there is not much that is known about their biology and ecology.

The last time that the fish was caught in Ft. Lauderdale was in 2018, weighing 40 lbs. Lane's fish was over 100 lbs.

