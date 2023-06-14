Man caught drinking, dancing out of store after stealing watch in Port St. Lucie: police

A man was arrested in Port St. Lucie on Thursday after police say he tried on a Citizen watch and left the store without paying.

Surveillance video shows Micah Rice, 23, drinking a Smirnoff Ice Pink Lemonade as he left the store and doing a two-step on his way out.

Port St. Lucie Police Dept.

Rice then chugged the rest of his Smirnoff and threw it out outside of the jewelry store before he proceeded to drive away, according to police.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He drove to a nearby Walmart where he then stole a 12-pack of Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, Armor All, and Sharpies, PSLPD said.

Port St. Lucie Police Dept.

Rice was arrested in the parking lot of Walmart and charged with grand theft.

He was placed on $5,000 bond.