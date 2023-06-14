Port St. Lucie

Man caught drinking, dancing out of store after stealing watch in Port St. Lucie: police

Micah Rice tried on a watch and left without paying as he drank a Smirnoff Ice Pink Lemonade and danced, according to police.

By Kaitlyn Schwanemann

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested in Port St. Lucie on Thursday after police say he tried on a Citizen watch and left the store without paying.

Surveillance video shows Micah Rice, 23, drinking a Smirnoff Ice Pink Lemonade as he left the store and doing a two-step on his way out.

Port St. Lucie Police Dept.

Rice then chugged the rest of his Smirnoff and threw it out outside of the jewelry store before he proceeded to drive away, according to police.

He drove to a nearby Walmart where he then stole a 12-pack of Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, Armor All, and Sharpies, PSLPD said.

Port St. Lucie Police Dept.

Rice was arrested in the parking lot of Walmart and charged with grand theft.

He was placed on $5,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Port St. LucieFloridacrime
