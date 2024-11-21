Man caught on camera attacking and sexually assaulting worker in Miami Springs shop

Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera attacking and sexually assaulting a woman who was working at a Miami Springs vape shop.

The worker said the incident happened on Nov. 11, when the man walked in around closing time and appeared friendly at first, asking her questions.

She said he suddenly moved toward her then dragged her to the back of the store where he put a shirt over her face and sexually assaulted her.

Surveillance cameras inside the store captured the frightening encounter.

The attack lasted a few minutes but the woman was able to fight back, punching the man and grabbing a toilet plunger and beating him with it.

The man fled the store and now police are searching for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.