Caught on Camera

Man Caught on Camera Breaking Into Car Outside Miami Shores Home

Video taken at the home located near the intersection of Northwest 97th Street and 1st Avenue shows the man going into the car and taking an item out

WTVJ-TV

Home surveillance video captured a man allegedly breaking into a vehicle outside the Miami Shores home of a NBC 6 photographer.

Video taken at the home located near the intersection of Northwest 97th Street and 1st Avenue around 5:30 a.m. shows the man going into the car and taking an item out before going through the entire vehicle.

The man could be seen attempting to get into the locked worked car before leaving the scene and allegedly breaking into another car in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Shores Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.

