Man Caught on Camera Stealing French Bulldog Puppy From Petland Store in Kendall

Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public's help in finding the man caught on camera stealing a two-month-old French Bulldog puppy from a Petland store in Kendall.

The store said the man, who was dressed in clothing similar to employees, walked into the store located at 8236 Mills Drive around 8 p.m. Monday and went into the kennel area where the animals are cared for and bathed.

Surveillance video showed the man open a crate and take out the puppy, who was born March 8 and is named Botitas, before leaving in a car parked outside the store.

Employees and a store manager attempted to stop the man, but he fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the store at 786-780-2870 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.