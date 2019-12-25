Man Caught on Camera Stealing Golf Cart From SW Florida Car Wash: Police

Police are searching for a man who was quite a “Grinch” during the holiday season after he was caught on camera stealing a golf cart from a Southwest Florida car wash.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place at the business in Cape Coral, where police say the man took the gas-powered golf cart and fled the scene in it. Officials did not say if the man, seen with dark hair and a blue shirt, worked at the business at some point.

The business owner did not say how much the golf cart was worth or if a replacement had been purchased.