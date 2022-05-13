Man Caught on Camera Stealing Guns From North Lauderdale Pawn Shop

Authorities are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing two guns from a North Lauderdale pawn shop.

The theft happened the afternoon on April 19 at a shop near the 5000 block of North State Road 7 but wasn't reported until the next day.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials released surveillance video Friday that shows the man taking two guns from a display case and concealing them in his shorts while employees were assisting other customers.

The guns were a Glock 43 and a Glock 30, with a total value of over $1,000, officials said.

The suspect left the store in a car authorities said could have been a dark colored Dodge Avenger.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.