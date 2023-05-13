Man Caught on Camera Trying to Break Into Famed Miami Restaurant Ms. Cheezious

A famed local restaurant in Miami is in a financial strain after surveillance video caught a man trying to break into the building early Saturday morning.

Brian Mullins, the owner of Ms. Cheezious located in the 7400 block of Biscayne Boulevard, came in at around 8 a.m. to get the restaurant ready. But when he came in, he saw broken glass on his window.

"We have had things happen before, so it’s exhausting," he said. "We’re trying to run a business."

Surveillance video shows something hitting the business' window at around 4 a.m. Then, a shirtless man comes looking around. Around 10 minutes later, he throws something at the window.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Mullins said the damage will cost between $2,000 and $3,000 to repair and it's the second time they've been hit with expensive damage.

"So, to take a $2,000 to $3,000 hit, it is significant and doesn’t come easy when you’re selling sandwiches," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.