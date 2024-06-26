Caught on Camera

Man caught on surveillance illegally dumping trash in Hialeah arrested

Police said Osniel Lezcano Blanco, 38, picks up and removes unwanted items for money

A man who police say was caught on video illegally dumping trash on the street in Hialeah has been arrested.

Osniel Lezcano Blanco, 38, was arrested Tuesday for the June 6 incident, according to Hialeah Police.

Surveillance cameras captured Blanco driving a truck with an illegal homemade trailer and, along with another man, dumping trash onto the ground, including a mattress, police said.

According to police, Blanco uses the truck for business and picks up and removes unwanted items for money.

"We hope that this serves as a message and warning not only to our residents but anyone who is visiting Hialeah that this is not going to be a trash chute, and there are many other places where you can throw your trash away," Hialeah Police Officer Scarlett Hernandez said.

Blanco confessed to the crime and has since bonded out of jail

