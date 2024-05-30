Man caught on video attacking dog in North Miami arrested for animal cruelty

A North Miami man who was caught on camera attacking and abusing his dogs told detectives he "let his anger get the best of him," police said.

Juan Pablo Gaviria Arce, 22, was arrested Thursday after a witness provided police with two cellphone videos that allegedly showed the defendant abusing the animals.

One video, from May 1, showed Gaviria lifting his dog in the air and punching it 10 times, an arrest report said. The witness said the dog could be heard yelping from a block away.

The second video, from Tuesday, showed Gaviria shoving a broomstick handle through a wire crate and into two dogs, the arrest report said. The video was posted on Only in Dade and garnered over a million views and thousands of likes and comments.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Juan Pablo Gaviria Arce

Officers responded to the North Miami residence Thursday and took Gaviria in for questioning. In a post-Miranda interview, Gaviria initially said he was punching a stuffed animal, but he later admitted that it was one of his dogs and "he let his anger get the best of him," the arrest report said.

Gaviria also told detectives that he used the broom to stop the two dogs from fighting but later admitted that using it was "unnecessary," police said.

Gaviria was charged with two counts of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill. He was being held in county jail on a $5,000 bond.