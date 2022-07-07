Man Charged After Allegedly Shooting at Hospital in Coral Springs

Coral Springs Police have taken a man into custody they said fired a gun at a hospital last weekend.

Sami Qureshi, 46, was charged Wednesday and faces several counts including firing a gun at an occupied building and bringing a firearm upon hospital grounds.

According to police, officers responded to Broward Health Coral Springs on July 2 after four shots were fired into the fourth floor glass window. During an investigation, surveillance video showed Qureshi leaving the hospital and getting into a car.

Social media posts showed Qureshi later filming himself shooting at building throughout Broward County, including one video showing him at the hospital.

Qureshi was taken into custody by Sunrise Police on an unrelated charge on Tuesday. Coral Springs Police later interviewed Qureshi, who admitted to the crime.

He is currently being held on no bond pending a court hearing.