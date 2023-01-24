Man Charged After Allegedly Stabbing Woman, Running Over Her Body in SW Miami-Dade

A man was charged Monday after police they he allegedly stabbed a woman to death and ran over her body in a southwest Miami-Dade street.

Axel Ordonez-Diaz, 47, faces a charge of second degree murder in the January 5 death of 47-year-old Claudia Ordonez.

MDPD said the two were in a relationship but were not married at the time of the incident, where Ordonez-Diaz allegedly pulled the victim out of a car and began to beat her. He later grabbed a knife and began stabbing the victim several times according to police.

Ordonez-Diaz later got back into the car and ran over the victim's body before crashing into a neighbor's car down the street. The crash injured two people.

Ring video from a home in the neighborhood captured the confrontation between Ordonez-Diaz and police, saying he refused to follow commands from officers and even made a move toward them.

"The police officer that showed up on site offered a command to say stop, let me see your hands," said neighbor Ashleigh Rogers. "The bad guy started to run toward the police officers, and the officers started to shoot. On the video you can even see he was backing up"

Ordonez-Diaz remains in an area hospital, where he was officially charged.

“My prayers go out to her family and everyone effected because it’s literally took place right there," Rogers said. "Just sad and unfortunate.”

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said Ordonez-Diaz got out of prison in 2020 and has a lengthy criminal record with convictions for robbery, burglary, kidnapping and impersonating a law enforcement officer.