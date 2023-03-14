Broward

Man Charged After Double Stabbing in Coconut Creek: Police

Bruce Florence, 36, was charged with several counts including two counts of attempted murder.

By NBC 6

File image of a Coconut Creek Police vehicle
NBC 6

Police have charged a man with a double stabbing that took place Monday afternoon in Coconut Creek.

According to police, officers responded to the 4900 block of Sample Road just before 5 p.m.

Two adult women were found suffering from stab wounds and taken to Broward Health. Their conditions and identities were not released.

Florence was later taken into custody. He is expected in a Broward bond court Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

BrowardCoconut Creek
