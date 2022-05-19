Man Charged After Driving Over 100 MPH in Deadly Miramar Crash

The man behind the wheel of a BMW involved in a deadly collision in Miramar is now behind bars.

According to the arrest report, Oscar Penaranda was going 104 miles per hour in a 45 MPH zone before crashing into a 2003 beige Toyota van about 8 p.m. on February 4 in the 11900 block of Miramar Parkway.

The 2014 white BMW with extensive front-end damage had come to rest in the center eastbound lanes while the van had rolled onto its roof on the grass shoulder.

The van was struck on its passenger side as it was making a left turn.

The van’s passenger died at the scene. Penaranda was the only person in the BMW, police said.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

At Penaranda’s first court appearance Thursday, prosecutor Ross Weiner told the judge this was not the first or last time Penaranda was caught speeding.

“On April 3rd of this year he was cited again for speeding by Miramar Police [going] 65 in a 45,” he said. “And when he was arrested again [Wednesday], he was driving a vehicle and his license was suspended.”

Weiner also cited prior traffic violations that included:

2006, speeding 105 MPH in a 70 MPH zone and disobeying a traffic sign

2007, speeding 88 MPH in a 65 MPH zone

2009, speeding 44 MPH in a 30 MPH zone and failing to wear his seat belt

2010, speeding 74 MPH in a 65 MPH zone

2015, failing to obey a traffic control device in Pennsylvania

2017, involved in a crash in Pennsylvania

2019, failing to obey a traffic control device in Pennsylvania

2020, involved in a crash in Pembroke Pines

2021, failing to obey a traffic sign and cutting into a highway express lane

Penaranda remained in the Broward County Jail Thursday on bonds totaling $150,000 and he was ordered not to drive if he is released from jail.