Man Charged After Throwing Hot Dog at Central Florida Police Officer

Police arrested and charged a man for allegedly throwing a hot dog at a police officer near Tampa who was warning him that he was violating an ordinance.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Saturday in Pinellas County, when officers attempted to stop 47-year-old Jason Stoll from selling hot dogs after his midnight street closure permit ended.

Stoll continued selling hot dogs, according to an arrest report, and become upset with officers before throwing one hot dog an an officer in full uniform.

The New Port Richey resident was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence.

He faces a minimum of three years in jail if convicted.