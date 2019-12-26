Man Charged for Attacking USPS Driver on Christmas Eve

A man is facing charges after throwing himself at a USPS driver who was completing a delivery at a corner store in South Florida.

Sosthene Louis is facing charges of burglary with assault and battery, and criminal mischief.

On December 23rd, a female USPS driver had just delivered a package at the corner of 27th Avenue and 43rd Terrace, according to police.

As she was about to drive away, Louis jumped inside the mail truck, laid across her, and yelled at her, according to police.

The woman started screaming and pushed Louis off her, according to police. Surveillance footage from a corner store in the area shows Louis jumping on the hood of her truck and breaking her windshield wipers.

A judge placed Louis on $500 bond during court Thursday. His attorney argued against the burglary with assault or battery charge.

“The safety of our employees has always been our main priority and we are very appreciative of MDPD's quick response and apprehension of this individual," US Postal Inspector Bryan Masmela said in a statement to NBC 6.

"Once we were made aware of this incident our Postal Police officers responded and assisted MDPD with their investigation. We will be following this matter closely to determine what actions need to be taken to ensure that this does not occur again.”