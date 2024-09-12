Man charged in 2019 murder of cyclist on Rickenbacker Causeway takes stand at trial

A motorcycle driver accused of shooting and killing a cyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway in 2019 took the stand Thursday at his murder trial.

Kadel Piedrahita faces a second-degree murder charge for killing 48-year-old Alex Palencia and an aggravated assault charge for allegedly assaulting another bike rider during the Aug. 14, 2019 incident.

Piedrahita was on his motorcycle that morning following the group of cyclists and streaming it on Facebook live. It was normal for Piedrahita because his son was part of the group of cyclists.

But the ride turned deadly when defense attorneys claimed Palencia kicked Piedrahita’s motorcycle and a fight broke out.

Defense attorneys said two other cyclists joined the fight on Palencia's side, and he defended himself by firing a shot with his gun.

But prosecutors said the two had been involved in an argument the day before, and that Piedrahita's actions were murder.

Piedrahita testified through a translator on Thursday, saying he'd been grabbed by one cyclist and hit by Palencia and another cyclist.

"When I realized there's three people jumping on top of me, I fall like practically next to my son, who had the backpack in his hand. I said give it to me, take it out," Piedrahita said, referring to his gun that was in the backpack.

He said his son told him "No, no dad, it's not worth it" but said Palencia jumped on him.

"I grabbed the weapon in my hand, at that time he hits my son and [told him] 'don't get involved,'" Piedrahita testified.

He said Palencia had something in his hand and he heard another voice say "shoot, shoot!" and that's when he aimed his weapon and fired a shot.

Piedrahita was expected to be cross-examined by prosecutors on Friday.