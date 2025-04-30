Fort Lauderdale

Man charged in 2023 indecent exposure arrested again for lewd act in Fort Lauderdale: Cops

Travis Davis, 32, was arrested Tuesday on charges of exposure of sexual organs-second offense, along with violation of pre-trial release, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said

By NBC6

A man charged in a 2023 indecent exposure case involving a girl walking to school in Lauderhill has been arrested again for a similar act in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Travis Davis, 32, was arrested Tuesday on charges of exposure of sexual organs-second offense, along with violation of pre-trial release, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl said she was walking to school Monday morning near the 2100 block of Northwest 20th Street when a man in a gray Dodge Charger approached her at the intersection.

The girl said the man in the Charger rolled down his window, exposed his genitals and made inappropriate gestures and movements before fleeing the scene.

Detectives later identified the man as Davis, and he was located and arrested, police said.

Davis had been arrested for a similar incident back in October of 2023 in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police said the 13-year-old girl was walking to Lauderhill 6-12 Magnet School when she said she was approached by a man in a vehicle.

She said the man had his privates exposed and was pleasuring himself and told the girl "it's big, isn't it," police said.

The girl gave officers a description of the man and the vehicle he was in, and detectives identified the suspect as Davis, officials said.

Davis was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition and indecent exposure, and released on bond while he awaits trial until his arrest this week, records showed.

