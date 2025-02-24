South Miami

South Miami man who tried to abduct teen charged in 2nd attempted kidnapping: Police

Brian Gamboa, 32, was previously charged with attempted kidnapping and battery of a child and is now facing another attempting kidnapping charge, South Miami Police said Monday

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who was charged with trying to kidnap a 16-year-old girl in South Miami is facing an additional charge after trying to abduct a woman just a short time earlier, police said.

Brian Gamboa, 32, was previously charged with attempted kidnapping and battery of a child and is now facing another attempting kidnapping charge, South Miami Police said Monday.

Brian Gamboa
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Brian Gamboa

According to police, Gamboa attacked the victim at South Miami Hospital on Thursday, at around 10:50 p.m.

After his attempt, police said Gamboa was involved in a hit-and-run and then tried to kidnap a 16-year-old girl in the 6100 block of Southwest 86th Street around 12:30 a.m.

The teen fought Gamboa off and he fled the scene.

"He grabbed me here and this is when I started swinging at him, too, and then scratched on my arms. And he pushed me to the ground ... and this knee can’t bend," 16-year-old Valerie told NBC6 while showing the scratches on her body.

A 16-year-old girl is sharing her story after a man tried to abduct her in South Miami. NBC6's Lena Salzbank reports

During his court appearance over the weekend, a judge denied Gamboa's bond.

Gamboa was charged a second time after the victim positively identified him as her attacker, police said.

South Miami
