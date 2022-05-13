Man Charged in Deadly 114 MPH Crash in Pompano Beach

While many people were isolating at home two years ago due to the pandemic, a Nissan Rogue was going up to 114 mph along a Pompano Beach street before crashing and killing a man.

It happened about 7:45 on a Saturday night, April 25, 2020, and Keith Bryan Graley was arrested on Thursday.

Graley, 37, never had a driver’s license and was ticketed nearly a dozen times for driving without one, records show.

BSO

According to his arrest report, Graley was driving the 2015 SUV east between 105 mph and 114 mph on a 35 mph stretch of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard approaching Interstate 95.

He lost control when he hit a raised curb on the median, spun around, smashed through a guardrail, and the driver’s side door struck a concrete pillar supporting an I-95 overpass, before coming to rest on its side, the crash report stated.

Both Graley and his passenger, John Robert Ballard, 33, were ejected.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took both men to Broward Health North Medical Center where Ballard died.

The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Ballard succumbed to multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

At Graley’s first court appearance Friday, prosecutor Ross Weiner asked that Graley remain in jail.

“[Graley has a] significant criminal history dating back to 2006,” he said.

Public defender Hector Romero questioned how investigators knew Graley was driving if both men were ejected.

“I know they said [it’s] based on a witness statement and video surveillance, but [the arrest report] doesn’t detail who actually identified Mr. Graley as being the driver,” he said.

The judge ruled Graley should be held without bond in the Broward County Jail.

He is facing six charges that include vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving without a license and cocaine possession, records show.