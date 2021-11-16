Man Charged in Fatal Shooting Following Party at Miramar Airbnb Property

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting following a party at an Airbnb property in Miramar early Saturday morning, police said.

At approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, the Miramar Police Department responded to the 8600 block of Wilshire Drive after receiving a call about shots fired, police said.

While officers were enroute, they were diverted to a car accident where witnesses advised that the male driver, who attended the party at the Airbnb, was shot and crashed into a car at 8688 Miramar Parkway.

Police said the man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect, Oscar Suarez, fled the area before authorities arrived.

Suarez faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with Saturday's shooting, according to his arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states Suarez was hosting the party and became upset with a friend of the victim before he asked him to leave the party.

The argument escalated as they were outside the home and Suarez threw an object at the victim's white Infiniti.

According the arrest affidavit, the victim was driving north on Canal Drive, but was forced to turn around because the street was a dead-end.

Suarez then retrieved a gun from a car that parked in front of the home and fired at the Infiniti, hitting the driver in the back of the head, police said.

Five other passengers were in the vehicle but were unharmed.

When Suarez returned to the home a female noticed he had a mark on his right arm and he said it was from being hit with a rock, the affidavit stated.

When speaking to witnesses, officers learned Suarez was angry because the victim kept revving his car's engine.

Another witness said no aggression from the victim was shown before he was killed, the affidavit stated.

"Airbnb bans parties, and are shocked by this senseless act of gun violence that took place last night in Miramar," a statement from the home-sharing website said. "Airbnb is quickly working to understand what occurred, and we stand ready to support the Miramar Police Department in their investigation."

Airbnb also said they have deactivated the listing as the investigation continues.

The owner of the Airbnb says the shooting did not happen on her property. NBC 6 has reached out to police asking for more clarity on this statement.