Man charged in fatal shooting of 3-year-old in Fort Lauderdale pleads not guilty

Tyler Tyrone Hollins, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent adult felon in the July 21, 2024 shooting that claimed the life of Rylo Yancy

By Daniela Cado

A man facing a murder charge in the drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale last summer that left a 3-year-old boy dead was in court Monday.

Tyler Tyrone Hollins, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent adult felon in the July 21, 2024 shooting that claimed the life of Rylo Yancy.

Hollins entered court in handcuffs Monday where it was learned there's a conflict with his legal representation.

The judge said at the moment, there's no probable cause since a witness list has yet to be filed, but a not guilty plea was entered on Hollins' behalf.

Hollins is expected to return to court next week. He remains held without bond.

Hollins was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month in the shooing of Yancy. He had been arrested in December on charges including grand theft after he and other suspects allegedly stole a pricey BMW from the driveway of a Sunny Isles Beach home early on Thanksgiving Day.

Yancy had been attending another child's birthday party at Riverland Park when the drive-by shooting unfolded. He was hit by the gunfire and died from his injuries.

FBI officials said more than 20 shots were fired at people attending the party.

Fort Lauderdale Police later located and recovered both vehicles involved in the shooting, including a 2024 red Mercedes-Benz C 300 and a 2017 black Mercedes-Benz C 300.

The shooting shocked the community, and the FBI later offered a $10,000 reward in the incident.

A second man, 23-year-old Thaddeus Squire III, is charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the shooting.

Fort Lauderdale Police said last week that they had identified more suspects and that more arrests were expected.

