Man Charged in Fatal Shooting Outside Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

Fort Lauderdale Police have arrested and charged a man with the deadly shooting Monday outside of the city's Executive Airport.

Alexander Perez, 25, was arrested Friday and charged with first degree murder.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of S. Perimeter Road around 8:15 a.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers performed CPR until Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews arrived and later pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

The suspect later identified as Perez fled the scene before officers arrived, officials said.

Police initially stopped a car in Pompano Beach matching the description of the one involved in the shooting, but that driver was not taken into custody and the vehicle was released.