Miami-Dade

Man Charged in Hialeah McDonald’s Drive-thru Robbery

Angel Torres Peraza, 37, was pulled over in an unrelated traffic stop when officers learned about the robbery less than an hour earlier

McDonalds Sign
Getty Images

Police charged a Florida man with robbing a McDonald's through its drive-thru window.

Angel Torres Peraza, 37, was pulled over in an unrelated traffic stop in Miami when officers learned about the robbery at the restaurant in Hialeah less than an hour earlier, news outlets reported. His car matched the description of the robbery vehicle, they said.

Police then brought the McDonald’s cashier from Hialeah to the traffic stop, and he identified Peraza as the robber.

Local

Miami-Dade 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Florida Slammed for Unemployment Response, Protection Concerns Worry Some Nurses

gratitude 17 hours ago

Help NBC 6 Give Thanks to First Responders and Essential Workers

Peraza is accused of demanding cash while threatening to shoot the McDonald’s cashier “in the face” if he didn’t comply, the Miami Herald reported. The cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the police report, Peraza has denied he committed the robbery. He was released from jail on bond following his arrest.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMcDonald’sHialeah
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World LX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us