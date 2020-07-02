Man Charged in Miami Beach Elevator Shove, But Attorney Says It Was COVID Protection

A Miami Beach man is facing charges after a video showed him shoving another man out of an elevator, but his defense attorney claims he was trying to protect himself from the Coronavirus.

Nachem Gross, 72, turned himself in to Miami Beach Police Thursday to face a charge of aggravated battery of an elderly person.

According to Gross’ attorney, Michael Grieco, Gross was in an elevator at the Portofino Tower condominium with his wife when the other man tried to enter.

Surveillance footage showed Gross shoving the man, who stumbled and fell backward.

Grieco said the condo association recently mandated that only two people can ride the elevator at a time, in order to promote social distancing.

He said Gross and his wife have health issues and are vulnerable to COVID-19, calling it a “stand your ground” case.

Gross was expected to post bond at some point Thursday, and Grieco said he hopes the charge will be dropped.

“The MBPD was contacted by the victim and a subsequent investigation was launched. After reviewing the evidence and also conferring with the State Attorney’s Office, it was determined an arrest should be made,” Miami Beach Police said in a statement.