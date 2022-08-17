Man Charged in Opa-locka Car Crash That Killed Man, Unborn Child

Police have arrested and charged a man for his role in a car crash in Opa-locka that killed one man and sent that man's pregnant girlfriend to the hospital, where her unborn child died.

Lazaro Fernandez, 61, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide stemming from the August 5th crash.

Angelica Vega, 19, was driving with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Leandro Rodriguez, when the crash happened after noon on Old State Road 9 near NW 22nd Avenue.

A red Ford pick-up truck Fernandez was driving west on SR-9 when it crossed a center median, drove into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a red Chevy sedan, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Rodriguez was sitting in the passenger seat of the Chevy died at the scene, troopers said. Vega was taken to Ryder Trauma with serious injuries.

"She has a broken shoulder, a broken hip and a broken leg," said Adriana Abreu, Vega's mother. Vega was six months pregnant and Abreu later told NBC 6 that the baby did not survive the crash.

Abreu said Rodriguez was planning to propose to Vega soon.

Fernandez was also transported to Ryder Trauma. Troopers believed impairment was a contributing factor to the crash.