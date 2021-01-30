Man Charged in Robbery Caught on Camera of Tourists in Miami Beach

Miami Beach Police arrested a man they say was caught on surveillance camera robbing several tourists on a popular street.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Tajani Shepard and charged him with felony armed robbery with a deadly weapon for the incident that took place Friday morning along the 500 block of Washington Avenue.

An arrest report said the group was walking when a car blaring loud music approached and a man with a handgun that had a laser sight on it got out of the vehicle.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

The victims fled, with Shepard allegedly only able to rob one victim of her purse and cell phone before getting back in his car and fleeing the scene. Several minutes later, a male victim called police near the area of Collins Avenue and 41st Street and said a man with a similar description had pointed a gun at him.

Officers were able to find the car involved several hours later and Shepard was identified by one of the victims.

He denied the robbery but said he was in possession of a gun with a laser sight.