Man Charged in Violent Miami Crime Spree That Ended With Man Shot in Chest

A man who went on a violent one-night crime spree in Miami that included an armed robbery, carjacking, burglary and shooting has been indicted on numerous charges, authorities said Monday.

Frankie David Vargas, II, 33, is charged with armed robbery, carjacking, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The alleged crime spree took place in the early hours of Aug. 18, when Vargas robbed a Westar gas station in Miami, authorities said.

Vargas allegedly pointed a gun at the gas station attendant and demanded he open the register, then grabbed some cash and the attendant's phone and fled in a stolen car, officials said.

Vargas later abandoned the stolen car and broke into an apartment in Miami where a mother and son lived, authorities said.

Officials said Vargas ransacked the apartment, stealing jewelry and electronics, before he shot the son in the chest. Vargas then took the keys to the son's car and fled the apartment, officials said.

The son was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he underwent surgery and was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Vargas was taken into custody on Aug. 19. At the time of his arrest, he had a loaded gun in his waistband and a watch that had been stolen from the apartment, authorities said.

Vargas had been convicted in 2018 on various felonies, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, and was released from prison in June of 2020, records showed.

Vargas was being held without bond Monday, and attorney information wasn't available. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.