Man facing murder charge in 17-year-old girlfriend's death in NE Miami-Dade: MDSO

Two days after a 17-year-old girl was found dead at a home in northeast Miami-Dade, her boyfriend was arrested on a murder charge in her death, officials said.

Dominique Domond, 20, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Janise Barthold, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said.

Dominique Domond

According to the sheriff's office, deputies on Monday night arrived at a home at Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 107th Street after receiving reports of an unresponsive woman in the backyard.

Once at the scene, deputies met with Domond's mother who led them to Domond who then brought them to where the victim was.

The arrest report said that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced Barthold dead at the scene shortly after deputies arrived.

While at the home, deputies learned from Domond's mother that her son and Barthold had a verbal dispute that became physical and ended with Domond pushing the victim out of the home, the arrest report said.

In a sworn statement by Domond's mother, the report states, she told detectives that her son was attacked by an unknown man and the victim while he was at the home.

Domond claimed he was fighting off the unknown person and the victim, and then pushed the victim outside, the report said.

He was transported to the MDSO Homicide Bureau and agreed to speak with detectives, where he made inconsistent and conflicting statements about the incident but did admit he had a physical encounter with the victim, the report said.

After some time, the report said, Domond denied that there were any other people in the residence and told detectives that he choked the victim during their argument, killing her and then took her body and threw her in the backyard.

He was arrested and transported to the Turner Knight Guilford Correctional Center.