Man facing murder charge after stabbing person on trolley in Miami: Police

A day after a person was fatally stabbed on a trolley in Miami, a suspect is facing a murder charge, police said.

Lamont Collins, 46, was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon in Tuesday's deadly stabbing.

According to Miami Police, officers and fire rescue arrived at the scene at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 29th Street after they received reports of a stabbing.

Once at the scene, officers found a victim covered in blood on the street next to the trolley, an arrest report said.

The victim, identified as 49-year-old Adolf Bailey Bruce, was transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During their investigation, officers gathered surveillance video from inside the trolley that showed Collins standing next to the exits, while Bruce was seen walking from the back of the trolley and going to the front because he also wanted to get out, the arrest report said.

As Bruce walked to the front of the trolley, Collins noticed him and started yelling at him to back off, the report said.

After his outburst, the report stated, the two got into an argument and Collins pulled out a knife, prompting the trolley driver to park the vehicle in the middle of the road, getting out of his seat and trying and deescalate the situation.

The arrest report said surveillance video showed Collins screaming "I'm not a coward. I'd rather die than go to jail."

As the two continued to argue, Bruce got upset and yelled "Let's Go, Let's go," and got close to Collins. They put their hands on each other and Collins pulled out his knife and started stabbing Bruce, the report said.

Bruce, the report said, backed away from Collins and the two ended up in the back of the trolley, fell onto a seat and Collins started stabbing Bruce's neck several times.

Once the trolley's doors opened, Collins ran away but was apprehended shortly after, the report said.